in Executive Moves, News

IonQ Recruits Former IARPA Director Rick Muller as Quantum Systems VP

Rick Muller
Rick Muller. IonQ has recruited Muller, former IARPA director, as VP of quantum systems.
Rick Muller Vice President IonQ

Quantum computing technology company IonQ has appointed Rick Muller, former Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Agency director, as its vice president of quantum systems. In his new role, Muller will lead the team tasked to pursue the company’s goal of building by 2030 advanced quantum computers with 2 million qubits, IonQ said Monday.

Muller’s Roles at Sandia, Caltech 

Before his IARPA stint, Muller worked for over three years at Quantum Systems Accelerator, where he served last as director. He also brings into IonQ over 20 years of experience in senior positions at the Sandia National Laboratories, where his last role was as senior manager of its advanced microsystems group.

Dean Kassmann, IonQ’s senior vice president of engineering and technology, said Muller’s experience brings “precisely the kind of leadership” that the company needs in advancing its operational quantum capability.

“His track record leading transformative R&D efforts will be instrumental as we expand our quantum computing system capabilities and deepen our partnerships across both commercial and government sectors,” Kassmann stressed.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

ClearPro Partners logo
ClearPro Partners logo. ClearPro has secured a spot on a $1.5 billion DOD contract vehicle.
ClearPro Partners Secures Spot on $1.5B DOD Vehicle for Microsoft Services
Logo / boeing.com
Boeing logo. The U.S. Navy awarded Boeing a $91.8 million contract for life cycle sustainment support on its T-45 aircraft.
Boeing Books $92M Navy Contract for T-45 Sustainment Support