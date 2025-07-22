Quantum computing technology company IonQ has appointed Rick Muller, former Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Agency director, as its vice president of quantum systems. In his new role, Muller will lead the team tasked to pursue the company’s goal of building by 2030 advanced quantum computers with 2 million qubits, IonQ said Monday.

Muller’s Roles at Sandia, Caltech

Before his IARPA stint, Muller worked for over three years at Quantum Systems Accelerator, where he served last as director. He also brings into IonQ over 20 years of experience in senior positions at the Sandia National Laboratories, where his last role was as senior manager of its advanced microsystems group.

Dean Kassmann, IonQ’s senior vice president of engineering and technology, said Muller’s experience brings “precisely the kind of leadership” that the company needs in advancing its operational quantum capability.

“His track record leading transformative R&D efforts will be instrumental as we expand our quantum computing system capabilities and deepen our partnerships across both commercial and government sectors,” Kassmann stressed.