ClearPro Partners, a joint venture between ClearFocus Technologies and Procentrix, has secured a spot on the $1.5 billion Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative Microsoft Enterprise Services II Small-Business multiple-award contract vehicle.

Required Services Under MES II-SB Contract

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract calls for enterprise-wide Microsoft support and engineering services to enable modernization, cloud integration and IT lifecycle advancement across the DOD, the intelligence community and the U.S. Coast Guard, Procentrix said Monday. ClearPro is one of the eight awardees on the MES II-SB contract, which has a five-year ordering period.

“We look forward to partnering with DoD, IC, and USCG organizations to help them realize the full value of their Microsoft investments,” said Kevin Cassidy, ClearPro managing member and president of ClearFocus Technologies.

“The ClearPro Team is purpose-built to deliver world-class Microsoft technology expertise while seamlessly integrating deep mission understanding across the national security landscape,” Cassidy added.

According to Mike Hughes, president of Procentrix, the ClearPro team will provide a scalable, adaptive delivery model to meet client needs through its combined Microsoft technical leadership and operational insight.

“We value our longstanding partnership with Kevin and the ClearFocus team and look forward to ClearPro helping customers maximize the value of every dollar spent by delivering innovative, efficient technology expertise and solutions that drive measurable operational gains,” said Hughes.