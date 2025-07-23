in Executive Moves, News

Peraton Names Samuel Houston as Cognitive Warfare VP

Samuel Houston
Samuel Houston. Peraton has appointed Houston as vice president of cognitive warfare.
Samuel Houston, VP, Cognitive Warfare, Peraton

Peraton executive Samuel Houston shared on LinkedIn on Tuesday his appointment as the company’s vice president for cognitive warfare, a move from his former post as vice president for cyber growth, a role he held for over four years.

Samuel Houston’s Northrop Grumman, Army Stints

Before joining Peraton, Houston had a stint of over 12 years in Northrop Grumman, where he served last as capture director for teams in the advanced defense services division within the company’s technology services sector. He joined Northrop Grumman in May 2008 as department manager for the company’s non-kinetic business and later serving as product development manager.

Houston is a retired U.S. Army field artillery officer with over 20 years of military service. He holds a bachelor of business administration degree from the Texas Christian University’s M.J. Neeley School of Business.

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

