The Defense Innovation Unit has selected Viasat to prototype and demonstrate technologies under a contract for the next phase of the Hybrid Space Architecture project.

Led by the DIU and Space Systems Command, the initiative aims to engage the commercial sector in developing a secure, resilient and unified communications network that integrates civil, commercial and military space assets to enhance situational awareness and decision-making capabilities, Viasat said Tuesday.

Besides Viasat, several other companies have received contracts from the DIU to demonstrate offerings designed to enable advanced hybrid space capabilities. The demonstrations will be held in the U.S. Indo-Pacific, European, Central and Southern Command areas of responsibility beginning this summer.

“We’re proud to be part of this joint effort between government and the commercial sector to bring modern, rapidly available hybrid network capabilities to the battlespace to increase resilience, protection and provide warfighters with the real-time information they need,” said Craig Miller, president of Viasat Government.

“Our vision is to deliver agile, resilient capabilities that adapt in machine time to deter or overcome any adversary’s attack plans – making it impractical and self-defeating to consider conflict with US or allied forces,” Miller added.

NetAgility – Enabling Multipath Communication Routing

As part of the HSA effort, Viasat’s Resilient Space Missions team will showcase the satellite operator’s inter-network maneuvering, designed to provide seamless roaming and interoperability between commercial and government networks using artificial intelligence. The capability involves the use of software-defined networking platform, NetAgility, which enables multipath routing of communications to optimize data transport. It uses real-time mission data to select and orchestrate optimal communication paths across multi-orbit, multivendor networks.

“We believe our expertise in satellite communications and network integration can be instrumental for the DoD’s HSA capability aims, delivering the network optionality that provides a strategic advantage. Viasat is committed to this effort because not only is a unified space network critical to the future operational needs of data-centric warfare, but it will also demonstrate effective resilience and help preserve the freedom to maneuver in space,” Miller went on to say.

The HSA project employs agile acquisition processes to enable rapid integration, testing and validation of commercial technologies, supporting a planned operational hybrid space architecture pilot by 2026.