The Department of State has cleared the request of Ukraine to procure Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle maintenance, repair and overhaul capability and related equipment for $150 million, with BAE Systems, Cummins and Leonardo DRS as principal contractors.

The potential foreign military sale includes equipment and services for the refurbishment of Bradley IFVs, technical assistance, training, publications and other related elements of logistics and program support, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday.

What Are the Capabilities of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle?

BAE Systems Land & Armaments, a subsidiary of BAE Systems, manufactures the Bradley tracked armored fighting vehicle, which is available in two primary variants, namely the M2 infantry fighting vehicle and the M3 cavalry fighting vehicle. The IFV vehicles, equipped with Cummins VTA-903T diesel engine, are fielded in the United States and Saudi Arabia. The M2 is designed for transporting infantry and providing supporting fire, while the M3 is primarily used for reconnaissance and scouting missions.

Leonardo DRS is involved in the Bradley Fighting Vehicle program through its role as a supplier of various components and systems, including the Improved Bradley Acquisition Subsystem.

The proposed sale to Ukraine is expected to enhance the country’s ability to defend itself against current and future threats and perform regional security missions.

According to DSCA, providing improved maintenance, repair and overhaul capability will enable a more resilient and rapid repair cycle to boost the battlefield effectiveness of the vehicles and increase overall operational rates with reduced logistics and financial burdens.