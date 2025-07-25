The Applied Research Institute, or ARI, will administer the OnRamp Hubs for the Defense Innovation Unit. The non-profit organization said Thursday it had secured a five-year cooperative agreement valued at $600 million from the DIU to help accelerate the delivery of emerging technologies for national security applications.

Details About DIU’s OnRamp Hubs

OnRamp Hubs provide physical locations and expert support for non-traditional and emerging capability providers that develop commercial and dual-use technologies for the Department of Defense.

Currently, the DIU operates regional OnRamp Hubs in Arizona, Hawaii, Kansas, Ohio and Washington. In April, Liz Young McNally, the agency’s deputy director of commercial operations, revealed that more regional facilities will be opened in Kentucky, Minnesota and Montana.

“ARI is honored to support DIU’s vision and leadership in accelerating defense innovation,” according to David Roberts, CEO of the Indiana-based non-profit. “This role represents a significant validation of our team’s commitment to advancing critical American security interests.”

Leslie Wolfe, executive vice president of finance and operations at ARI, added that “supporting DIU’s mission is not just business; it is a responsibility ARI takes seriously, turning strategic needs into operational realities.”

In November, the DIU issued a request for information on organizations that can support its National OnRamp initiative.