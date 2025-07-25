U.S. Department of State official seal, https://brand.america.gov/d/WrAFnKrhEEfk/our-brand#/visual-elements/the-seal, Licensed under Public Domain

The State Department has cleared Ukraine’s request to procure $180 million worth of air defense sustainment and related equipment .

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday SNC , V2X , Radionix and Systems Electronic Export will serve as principal contractors for the potential foreign military sale, intended to enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities against existing and emerging threats.

Scope of Proposed Air Defense Systems FMS Deal

Under the proposed deal, Ukraine will procure equipment and services to support the training, sustainment and refurbishment measures of existing U.S.-made air defense systems. This includes non-MDE items such as support for major modifications and maintenance, spare parts, consumables and accessories, and repair and return support.

The request also covers personnel training and training equipment, government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support, and logistics and program support.

Other FMS Requests by Ukraine