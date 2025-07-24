A team composed of HII , Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport recently conducted a test verifying the REMUS 620’s compatibility with the Shock and Fire Enclosure Capsule, or SAFECAP, Virginia-class submarine weapons handling and torpedo tube systems, and other vital interfaces.

HHI said Wednesday the recent development advances the Navy Submarine Force’s capability to deploy and retrieve autonomous undersea vehicles from submarine torpedo tubes.

REMUS 620 Test Details

During the demonstration, the REMUS 620, an advanced medium uncrewed underwater vehicle developed by HII and equipped with WHOI’s Yellow Moray docking technology, went through an end-to-end dry checkout. The comprehensive test was conducted on the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle/SAFECAP “All-Up Round” within the Virginia-class Cradle Payload Integration Facility and its Mk71 torpedo tube.

The test builds on the USS Delaware’s completion of the first forward-deployed launch and recovery of a UUV through submarine torpedo tube, using the Yellow Moray-equipped REMUS 600 UUV.

“This clears the way for continued testing in advance of an in-water end-to-end launch and recovery at a U.S. Navy test fixture facility later this summer,” said Adrian Gonsalves, product lead of HII’s REMUS 620.