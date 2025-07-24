Carahsoft Technology has revealed that 61 technology partners have advanced their Federal Risk Authorization Management Program cloud security certifications for 2025 .

Expanding Certified Cloud Offerings

The government IT services provider said Wednesday its technology ecosystem now includes a total of 89 FedRAMP achievements, including 39 full FedRAMP authorizations, 26 FedRAMP in-process designations and 24 FedRAMP Ready certifications. Notably, over half of the authorized cloud services in the FedRAMP Marketplace are part of Carahsoft’s vendor ecosystem.

Safeguarding Data and Infrastructure

FedRAMP allows federal agencies to procure and implement cloud technologies by providing a standardized approach to security evaluation, authorization and sustained monitoring. The company and its vendor partners’ recent achievements align with their commitment to meeting security standards to ensure the security of critical government data and infrastructure.

Remarks From Carahsoft Executive Alex Whitworth

“FedRAMP is a cornerstone of the federal government’s efforts to adopt secure, innovative cloud solutions efficiently. By streamlining compliance requirements and creating a standardized framework, FedRAMP not only enhances cybersecurity across agencies but also saves significant time and resources for federal and industry stakeholders,” said Alex Whitworth , sales director at Carahsoft.

“Carahsoft enables our vendor partners to navigate the complex authorization pathways and unlock opportunities in the federal marketplace post-authorization. Our partnerships, resellers and resources are dedicated to ensuring that vendors achieve compliance and deliver critical technologies to the public sector,” Whitworth continued.