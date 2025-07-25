The Parsons-Versar joint venture has secured a $75 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District for construction work. The joint venture has provided construction phase support services, or CPSS, to the USACE Middle East District for the past 12 years across more than 60 task orders, Parsons said Thursday.

Construct Phase Support Services Contract Details

Under the CPSS contract, the joint venture will continue overseeing construction projects that support the USACE’s ongoing work in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The JV will also assist in foreign military sales and military construction programs. The single award delivery order contract covers a three-year base period and a two-year option period.

Remarks by Parsons Exec Jon Moretta

Commenting on the award, Parsons Engineered Systems President Jon Moretta said, “As we have for the past 12 years, we will continue to leverage the JV’s combined experiences and capabilities to advance the Middle East District’s mission to provide construction management to partners across the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility, advancing our nation’s security.”