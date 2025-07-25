HII Books $74M Air Force Task Order on Simulation Technology

HII Mission Technologies has received a $74 million task order for continuing its support to the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicle Directorate on delivering modeling and simulation capabilities. The company’s task involves a five-year work on developing the capabilities for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and strategic partners, including training simulations accessible while in the field, HII said Thursday.

The HII division will also develop software for decision-making support using machine-to-machine data gathering. Work performance will be at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Task Vital for Air Force Priorities

Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies’ global security group, noted the central role of modeling and simulation to meet top Air Force priorities.

“We’re pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with the AFRL and offer an operationally relevant solution set that will significantly enhance our space guardians’ readiness as well as the survivability of U.S. assets in an increasingly more complex multi-domain environment,” the company executive said.

HII secured the modeling and simulation task order under the Department of Defense’s Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract vehicle designed to support the evolving needs of the DOD’s scientific and technology ecosystem.

The company also secured earlier in March a five-year task order valued about $182 million for logistics and engineering services for sustaining the Air Force’s F-16 aircraft simulator systems.