Former Trump Adviser David Urban Joins SAIC Board

David Urban
David Urban. SAIC has appointed former Trump adviser David Urban as a member of its board.
David Urban Member, Board of Directors, SAIC

SAIC has named David Urban, a former senior adviser of President Donald Trump, to the audit committee of its board of directors, effective Sept. 15.

He is bringing to the board his wide-ranging experience in the private and public sectors, including corporate governance and risk management, the company said Thursday. He is currently the managing director of the BGR Group and an of counsel at Torridon Law, while also serving as a senior political commentator at CNN.

Urban’s Past Advisory Roles

Urban is also on the board of several public, private and non-profit organizations, such as Virtu Financial, Eos Energy and SubCom. In addition, he has previously served as an adviser to several companies, including Lockheed Martin, Zoom and Comcast.

A retired U.S. Army officer, he holds a bachelor of science in organizational management from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University.

Donna Morea, SAIC board chair, conveyed the company’s excitement in welcoming Urban as its twelfth board member.

“His deep understanding of the federal government’s mission will be invaluable as the company continues to innovate, drive growth and seize future opportunities,” she said.

Written by Arthur McMiler

