ASRC Federal announced on LinkedIn Thursday that David Gillihan has been appointed vice president of infrastructure operations support of its defense and intelligence operating group.

In his new role, Gillihan will drive growth strategies to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery. He will also lead infrastructure operations support for various ASRC Federal contracts.

David Gillihan’s Amentum & DynCorp Career

The former U.S. Air Force pilot worked as VP of operations at Amentum for seven years. The senior operations executive was also a long-standing executive at DynCorp International, where he served last as director of operations and acting program manager for the Afghanistan National Army and National Police programs. Other positions he held during his nearly eight-year stint at DynCorp include program manager and director of business and operations for the program management office, deputy program manager and West Bank director of operations, and mobile training team lead.

Gillihan’s Work at the Air Force & DOD

Gillihan started his Air Force career in 1994 and retired in 2011. He last served as assistant director of operations, chief of the training division and operations supervisor of the T-1A aircraft pilot instructor training program. Before that, he was the director of the warfare studies institute and chief of the instructor division. A seasoned pilot, he served as mission commander for multiple missions before becoming an instructor and training director.

Prior to joining the Air Force, Gillihan was a project director at the Department of Defense.