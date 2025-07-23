Golden Dome Missile Defense Program Seeks Industry Partners

The Trump administration is broadening its search for industry partners to develop the Golden Dome missile defense system , Reuters reported Tuesday.

Register for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Air and Space Summit on July 31 and get insights on the latest air and space defense initiatives and priorities.

The move to recruit Amazon ‘s Project Kuiper, Stoke Space, Rocket Lab and other major defense contractors to help develop the $175 billion space-based defense shield builds upon previous discussions among Pentagon and White House officials to reduce reliance on a single partner. SpaceX is still considered a contender for the project, particularly for launch contracts, due to its extensive satellite launch capabilities and government procurement experience.

Engaging New Entrants & Traditional Contractors

Project Kuiper’s potential involvement with the Golden Dome project reportedly signifies the administration’s willingness to integrate commercial technology companies outside of established defense firms into the national defense infrastructure. As the program develops, new entrants can compete for individual launches.