A joint venture involving professional services company Jacobs has been awarded a spot on a $200 million multiple-award contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for architectural and engineering services. The Arlington, Virginia-based JV will compete with three other contractors for task orders under the firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Funding and work location will be established on every task order, with contract completion expected by July 31, 2030.

Previous A-E Services Contract

The contract marks the latest engagement between Jacobs and USACE. Earlier this month, Jacobs’ government services business was awarded a spot on a $249 million USACE contract, which also called for A-E services. Work under that multi-award task order contract is expected to be completed by July 8, 2032.

The requirement was competitively procured, with 17 offers received.

Jacobs has also been tapped by NASA to provide architectural and engineering services in support of various agency facilities and centers. Jacobs is one of seven companies awarded spots on that $75 million contract, which will benefit the Ames Research Center and the Armstrong Flight Research Center.