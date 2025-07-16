in Civilian, Contract Awards, News, Space

NASA Selects Jacobs, 6 Others for $75M Western Regional Architect-Engineer Services Contract

The logo of Jacobs Engineering Group by Jacobs, Licensed under CC0
Jacobs logo. Jacobs has been awarded a spot by NASA on a $75 million architect-engineer services contract.
NASA contract award

Jacobs and six other companies have been awarded spots on a potential $75 million contract by NASA for architectural and engineering services in support of various agency facilities and centers. NASA said Tuesday that the Western Regional Architect-Engineer Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract was awarded on July 14 and comes with a five-year performance period along with an option for a six-month extension.

A-E Services Contract Awardees

Apart from Jacobs, the other contract awardees are DYNOTEC-KZF, Merrick-IMEG, G Squared Design, Kal Architects, AECOM Technical Services and Stell SIA Sala O’Brien.

Contract Requirements

Under the terms of the contract, the companies will provide construction, alteration and maintenance and repair services for the Ames Research Center and the Armstrong Flight Research Center. The contract also calls for optional backup capacity for other NASA centers and facilities like the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex.

mm

Written by Taylor Brooks

