Movius has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to deliver secure, cloud-based communications solutions to U.S. government agencies.

In a press release published Tuesday, Carahsoft said it will serve as the public sector distributor for Movius, making the latter’s MultiLine secure-communications-as-a-service platform available to the agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and The Interlocal Purchasing System contracts.

How Does Movius’ MultiLine Platform Work?

The artificial intelligence-enabled MultiLine platform, already in use by the Department of Defense and the Department of the Air Force, integrates messaging across multiple channels, including voice, SMS/MMS and social messages. Designed to ensure compliance with standards set by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the platform encrypts all recorded calls and messages.

Mark DeMerse, sales director for the 5G and wireless vertical at Carahsoft, emphasized the importance of Movius’ platform for government agencies seeking to meet compliance regulations, maintain security and enhance operational efficiency while lowering costs.

“Maintaining compliant, secure communication across multiple platforms can be challenging for government agencies working on a budget,” Demerse explained.

Movius also offers other AI-powered tools, including CLARE, which processes communications for business efficiency, employee productivity, sentiment analysis; ClinixAI, which assists health care providers in delivering cost-effective patient care; RepayAI, which provides AI agents to automate payments; and ARYA, a service intelligence and customer experience engine for monitoring call quality.