Stalker UAS Now Included in DIU Blue List

Redwire revealed that Edge Autonomy ’s Stalker uncrewed aerial system has secured an authority to operate, or ATO, and is now included in the Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue UAS List.

The aerospace and defense technology company said Monday the Stalker UAS’s inclusion in the DIU Blue List means it passed cybersecurity tests, National Defense Authorization Act compliance and operational requirements, making it available to government agencies and operational units.

What Is The Stalker UAS?

Stalker is a UAS developed by Edge Autonomy, a subsidiary of Redwire. It is designed for conducting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in different environments. In the past twenty years, the Stalker has been utilized for various global flight missions.

“The Blue List selection is an important recognition that streamlines Redwire’s ability to deliver combat-proven, commercially developed UAS technology at scale to meet the Department of Defense’s evolving mission needs,” said Peter Cannito , chairman and CEO of Redwire.