Telos’ Xacta Gains FedRAMP High Certification

Telos has earned “High” level certification for Xacta, its platform for cyber governance, risk and compliance, or GRC, under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. Now included in the FedRAMP Marketplace as an authorized vendor, Telos said the platform earned the designation after its software-as-a-service version passed a rigorous evaluation of its capability to securely operate in sensitive government operations.

Xacta’s features include an intelligent workflow and automated control selection and assessment to support users in managing cyber risks. The platform’s SaaS version provides a data base on security requirements and test procedures. According to Telos, its Xacta team continues to seek technology innovations for the platform, including artificial intelligence.

CEO Comments on Xacta Security

John Wood, Telos chairman and CEO, described Xacta’s FedRAMP High certification as a “significant milestone” for the company and its customers.

“In an era where federal agencies face increasingly sophisticated threats from malicious actors, including nation-state adversaries, it is crucial to manage security risks effectively,” the company head commented.

In early 2025, the Xacta SaaS garnered a StateRAMP High designation, enabling state and local government users to access a secure cloud-based platform compliant with tight safety standards. Telos also earlier secured in June a $3.7 million, one-year contract option for Xacta automating the U.S. Air Force cyber GRC requirements across top secret and secret networks.