Conti Federal Services will build five environmental protection shelters for B-21 Raider stealth bombers at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota under a new $33.5 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District. The Orlando, Florida-based company said Tuesday that the firm-fixed-price contract is its sixth award to support Ellsworth AFB’s B-21 beddown program.

Conti Federal Contract Deliverables

The new contract calls for Conti Federal to deliver pre-engineered metal shelters to protect B-21s from harsh weather and other environmental hazards. The company’s work also includes providing space for general aircraft maintenance, constructing maintenance kiosks for the shelters’ electrical and communication infrastructure and installation of ground support equipment.

Conti Federal expects construction work completion by July 2, 2027.

Korey Mullins, Conti Federal’s program director, said every Ellsworth AFB project that the company undertakes boosts not only its partnership with USACE Omaha and the U.S. Air Force but also supports businesses in South Dakota.

“This latest award showcases our continued role in advancing the B-21 mission through safe, efficient, and resilient infrastructure,” the company executive added.

Ellsworth Maintenance Hangar Contract

Conti Federal’s other efforts at Ellsworth AFB include the construction of a maintenance hangar under a $135.5 million contract awarded in May 2024. In addition, the company is working on the aircraft’s radio frequency hangar, weapons loader training facility and fuel systems maintenance docks.