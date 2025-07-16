in Contract Awards, DOD, Government Technology, News

GDIT Books Task Order Under $12.5B Air Force Base IT Modernization Contract

General Dynamics Information Technology logo / PR Newswire
GDIT has booked the first task order under a $12.5 billion contract for IT modernization in U.S. Air Force installations.
Task order award

General Dynamics Information Technology has secured the first task order under the U.S. Air Force Base Infrastructure Modernization, or BIM, contract.

The task order calls for the installation of modernized network infrastructure across key Air Force and Space Force facilities, the Department of the Air Force’s chief information officer announced in a LinkedIn post Friday.

BIM Task Order Work Sites

Work will be carried out in Alaska at the Eielson Air Force Base and at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson. The other work sites are JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii; Andersen AFB in Guam; and Diego Garcia Air Base in Indian Ocean.

A second BIM task order is expected to be issued later this July.

Original BIM Contract Award

The Air Force awarded GDIT and 22 other companies spots on the BIM contract in August 2024. Work on the $12.5 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will be performed through Aug. 15, 2034. Other awardees include AT&T, Booz Allen Hamilton, CACI and Leidos.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Written by Arthur McMiler

