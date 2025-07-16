Jennifer Sample, chief technology officer at Empower AI, said building effective and safe artificial intelligence tools requires individuals to conduct discussions and accept diverse opinions, SIGNAL Media reported Tuesday.

“The only way we’re going to get there is if we become comfortable with this tension,” Sample said during a panel discussion at the TechNet Emergence conference on Tuesday in Reston, Virginia.

“This is our new norm, and we have to find a way through,” she added.

Test & Evaluation of AI Systems

The Empower AI CTO joined other industry and academic experts in highlighting the vital role of test and evaluation when integrating AI with defense technology systems.

Jane Pinelis, chief AI engineer of the Applied Information Sciences Branch at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, called on the government to implement a set of testing policies for AI technologies, which she said need to be evaluated repeatedly.

Missy Cummings, director of the Mason Autonomy and Robotics Center at George Mason University,﻿ warned against inserting generative AI into a military weapon system.

“We cannot let these companies put generative AI inside of any safety-critical system, especially if we have no branch of the government that then can evaluate that system to make sure that it at least meets its basic requirements,” noted Cummings, a former U.S. Navy pilot.