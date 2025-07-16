Granicus has launched the Government Experience Agent , or GXA, an artificial intelligence-powered chat assistant meant for public service applications.

GXA Features & Capabilities

The customer experience technologies and services provider said Tuesday that in contrast to commercial AI tools, GXA is trained on government-specific engagement and experience data provided by its own Government Experience Cloud, or GXC, offering. GXA also takes advantage of the AI-based analytics capability of GXC, resulting in a continuous learning loop that serves to ensure the relevance of GXA’s responses.

The digital agent itself is powered by an AI and machine learning engine that works to provide insights about customer behavior, needs and service pain points, thereby allowing for the optimization and personalization of service delivery.

Remarks by Granicus’ Mark Hynes

“GXA has been designed to deliver conversational experiences that feel like those with the best government customer service agents. Interactions that are inherently guided by government context, understand sensitivity and compliance needs, yet feel like a conversation with a professional member of the community,” said Granicus CEO Mark Hynes.

“GXA understands what people need, why they are there, and how to get them into the right path quickly — even as users express those needs in very different ways,” Hynes added.