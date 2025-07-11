The U.S. Army has selected the government services business of Jacobs as one of the nine companies that will compete for task orders in a $249 million firm-fixed-price contract for architect–engineering services.
Army A-E Contract Details
Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. Work completion under the multi-award task order contract is expected by July 8, 2032. Proposals were solicited via a SAM.gov online competitive solicitation that received 17 offers.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the contracting activity.
The other companies that secured spots in the Army contract are:
- AECOM–Baker Global Services JV
- Burns & McDonnell Engineering
- HDR Engineering
- WSP USA Solutions
- Innova Architects
- Raymond Pond Federal Solutions JV
- WJA Design Collaborative
- Yaeger Architecture
In January, Jacobs announced that it secured a slot on a $249 million multi-award contract for architecture and engineering services for USACE’s Japan District.