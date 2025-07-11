The logo of Jacobs Engineering Group by Jacobs, Licensed under CC0

The U.S. Army has selected the government services business of Jacobs as one of the nine companies that will compete for task orders in a $249 million firm-fixed-price contract for architect–engineering services.

Army A-E Contract Details

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. Work completion under the multi-award task order contract is expected by July 8, 2032. Proposals were solicited via a SAM.gov online competitive solicitation that received 17 offers.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the contracting activity.

The other companies that secured spots in the Army contract are:

AECOM–Baker Global Services JV

Burns & McDonnell Engineering

HDR Engineering

WSP USA Solutions

Innova Architects

Raymond Pond Federal Solutions JV

WJA Design Collaborative

Yaeger Architecture

In January, Jacobs announced that it secured a slot on a $249 million multi-award contract for architecture and engineering services for USACE’s Japan District.