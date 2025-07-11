in Contract Awards, News

Army Awards Jacobs Government Services Spot on $249M Architect-Engineering Contract

The logo of Jacobs Engineering Group by Jacobs, Licensed under CC0
Jacobs has secured a spot on a $249 million US Army architecture and engineering services contract
Army contract award

The U.S. Army has selected the government services business of Jacobs as one of the nine companies that will compete for task orders in a $249 million firm-fixed-price contract for architect–engineering services.

Army A-E Contract Details

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. Work completion under the multi-award task order contract is expected by July 8, 2032. Proposals were solicited via a SAM.gov online competitive solicitation that received 17 offers.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the contracting activity.

The other companies that secured spots in the Army contract are: 

  • AECOM–Baker Global Services JV
  • Burns & McDonnell Engineering
  • HDR Engineering
  • WSP USA Solutions
  • Innova Architects
  • Raymond Pond Federal Solutions JV
  • WJA Design Collaborative
  • Yaeger Architecture

In January, Jacobs announced that it secured a slot on a $249 million multi-award contract for architecture and engineering services for USACE’s Japan District.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Logo / lockheedmartin.com
Lockheed Martin will continue providing support for the Navy's sonar systems under a $197 million contract modification
Lockheed Martin Books $197M Navy Contract Modification to Support Sonar Systems
Logo / baesystems.com
BAE Systems has appointed Jack Stevens and David Krumm to new VP roles
BAE Systems Appoints Jack Stevens, David Krumm to New VP Roles