Lynn Martin, general manager of government at Workday, announced that the Pleasanton, California-based company has launched Workday Government, a new subsidiary that seeks to help the U.S. government modernize human resources and finance processes and improve the employee experience.

In a blog post published Thursday on the company website, Martin wrote that Workday Government will help enhance the government worker experience while adhering to security and compliance requirements.

Leveraging Workday Government Cloud Platform to Drive HR, Finance Modernization

According to Martin, Workday’s wholly owned subsidiary will leverage the Workday Government Cloud platform to help agencies streamline finance and HR processes, boost productivity and achieve operational efficiency.

Workday Government Cloud is a software-as-a-service platform built on a zero-trust architecture that provides data security and privacy for government users.

In 2022, the cloud platform achieved FedRAMP Authorized status at the Moderate security impact level. Workday is now working to get the platform authorized at Impact Levels 4 and 5 under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

“Workday Government Cloud’s configurable platform empowers agencies to adapt the system to their unique needs without expensive customizations, ensuring long-term flexibility and a reduced total cost of ownership,” added Martin, who also serves as chief growth officer at Workday.