ICF has found that, while artificial intelligence adoption is growing across the federal government, data remains a challenge.

In The AI Advantage: Moving from Exploration to Impact, published Thursday, ICF revealed that 83 percent of 200 federal leaders surveyed do not think their respective organizations’ data is ready for AI use.

“As federal leaders look to begin scaling AI programs, many are hitting the same wall: data readiness,” commented Kyle Tuberson, chief technology officer at ICF. “This report makes it clear: without modern, flexible data infrastructure and governance, AI will remain stuck in pilot mode. But with the right foundation, agencies can move faster, reduce costs, and deliver better outcomes for the public.”

The report also shared that 66 percent of respondents are optimistic that their data will be ready for AI implementation within the next two years.

ICF’s Study Findings

The report shows that many agencies are experimenting with AI, with 41 percent of leaders surveyed saying that they are running small-scale pilots and 16 percent in the process of escalating efforts to implement the technology. About 8 percent of respondents shared that their AI programs have matured.

Half of the respondents said their respective organizations are focused on AI experimentations. Meanwhile, 51 percent are prioritizing planning and readiness.

The report provides advice on steps federal leaders can take to advance their AI programs, including upskilling their workforce, implementing policies to ensure responsible and enterprise-wide adoption, and establishing scalable data strategies.