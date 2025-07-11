Booz Allen Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Booz Allen Hamilton, has made an investment in Corsha, a provider of machine identity technology for operational technology systems within domestic defense manufacturing and other U.S. critical infrastructure.

The investment will speed up the deployment of advanced solutions to boost U.S. defenses against the growing threat of cyberattacks, Booz Allen Hamilton said Thursday.

How Would OT Systems Benefit From Corsha’s Technology?

Corsha is already working with the U.S. Air Force and other key partners, providing them with multi-factor authentication to secure machine-to-machine communication and enable a proactive approach to defending against emerging cyberthreats.

The company uses advanced behavioral analytics to detect unusual patterns and potential threats, enabling users to prevent adversaries from accessing American operational technology in critical sectors.

David Forbes, director of cyber-physical defense at Booz Allen Hamilton, said the hyperconnected world makes military installations, civilian critical infrastructure and other hubs of economic and national security vulnerable to threats.

“Addressing identity verification challenges is a critical step towards creating more resilient systems,” he added, noting that Corsha’s technology offers a solution to the identity problem.

Corsha CEO Anusha Iyer stressed the importance of the collaboration, saying that Booz Allen’s support will enable the delivery of zero trust to U.S. critical infrastructure to safeguard national security.

In line with the partnership, Booz Allen will support Corsha in expanding its research and development laboratory and scaling its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.