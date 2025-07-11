General Dynamics Mission Systems recently conducted a demonstration of the PhantomLink free space optics technology at Fort Huachuca in Arizona.

The General Dynamics business unit said Thursday it established a 52-kilometer communication link with data rates reaching 10 Gbps. The test showcased the FSO system’s capacity for high-quality data transport, videos and voice calls.

What Is the PhantomLink Free Space Optics System?

The PhantomLink FSO system is an laser communication system that works to deliver high-bandwidth communication in tactical environments, particularly for modernized mobile command posts. It utilizes a combination of optical terminals and a waveform-adaptable optical modem.

PhantomLink leverages highly directional narrow beams and integrates novel error correction technologies with advanced pointing, acquisition and tracking capabilities. Furthermore, the FSO system can operate on unregulated spectrum.