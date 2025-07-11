BAE Systems has appointed Jack Stevens and David Krumm to vice presidential roles. The two separately shared on LinkedIn Tuesday their new assignments in the company, effective July.

Stevens as Controls and Avionics VP

Stevens has been appointed VP and general manager of BAE Systems’ controls and avionics solutions, moving from his previous position as business development VP. He rejoined BAE Systems in May 2020, with the role of senior business development director. Stevens had previously served the company as senior product line director for over 14 years from April 2002 to August 2016.

Krumm as Electronic Systems Business Development VP

BAE Systems has designated Krumm, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general, as VP of business development for its electronic systems sector. He was previously the company’s VP of mission integration. He joined the company in November 2022 as director of strategy and planning at its electronic systems sector.