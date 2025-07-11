Tranquility AI and Carahsoft Technology have partnered to provide public sector access to advanced criminal justice technology .

Carahsoft said Thursday it will serve as a public sector distributor and make Tranquility AI’s TimePilot technology available to government agencies through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contracts and its Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

What Is TimePilot?

TimePilot is an artificial intelligence-powered law enforcement technology platform. The investigative technology platform works to convert large volumes of disparate data, including surveillance footage, cell phone records and social media posts, into actionable insights.

The platform automates the creation of case timelines that correlate with evidence. It features an intelligent assistant that enables interactive engagement with case files. In addition, TimePilot features advanced analysis and report-writing capabilities and a proprietary language model that supports over 120 languages, including slang.

“Investigators and prosecutors have long been burdened by outdated technology and ever-expanding caseloads. Our flagship product, TimePilot, was designed to solve this problem by surfacing critical evidence in seconds and transforming complex data into clear, actionable insights that streamline case resolution,” said Jim Penrose, co-founder and CEO of Tranquility AI.