Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems business has landed a $197.4 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to continue supporting the service branch’s sound and navigation ranging, or sonar, systems.

Terms of the Navy Contract

The Department of Defense said Thursday that under the cost-plus-incentive-fee modification, Lockheed Martin will provide engineering, design, development and production support for sonar systems. Work, which is expected to be completed by September 2026, will be conducted in Manassas, Virginia; Clearwater, Florida; Syracuse, New York; and Marion, Florida. The contracting activity is the Naval Sea Systems Command.

Funds for the program will be sourced from different parts of the Navy’s budget, including $5.5 million from the 2024 shipbuilding budget, $1.7 million from the 2025 research and development budget, $1.2 million from the 2025 equipment buying budget and $600,000 from the 2024 equipment buying budget.

Previous Navy Contract Modification

In February, Lockheed Martin secured a $114.2 million modification contract from the Navy to procure hardware to support its sonar systems. The contract modifications are part of a larger potential 10-year $2.2 billion contract to provide engineering and design support for the Navy’s submarine fleet.