Ocean Power Technologies has installed its artificial-intelligence-powered autonomous monitoring and data collection system in Monterey Bay under a contract with the Naval Postgraduate School.

How Does the PowerBuoy Work?

The PowerBuoy system integrates AT&T’s 5G network and the Merrows suite for AI-capable maritime domain awareness integration across manned and unmanned platforms, OPT said Wednesday, adding that the product will enable continuous monitoring and data collection in one of the world’s most strategically important coastal regions. The system is also configured to support additional environmental sensors provided by NPS or other research partners.

“We are excited to complete this installation and move into the lease phase of our contract with NPS,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of Ocean Power Technologies. “This deployment enables our current and future customers to evaluate the PowerBuoy with AI-capable Merrows technology as a critical asset for enhancing maritime security and operational awareness above and below the surface.”

According to Stratmann, OPT’S collaboration with AT&T demonstrates how the system can serve as 5G communications nodes along the U.S. coastline.

Wes Anderson, president of public sector at AT&T and a four-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the launch of the sea-based 5G cell site fuels the company’s “commitment to developing 5G and edge computing solutions for manned and unmanned naval platforms that support national defense, homeland security and the maritime community.”