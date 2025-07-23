GRVTY Names Inaugural Members of Advisory Board

Defense technology firm GRVTY, a new Arlington Capital Partners platform company, has formed its advisory board.

The board’s inaugural members are Phil Root, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, and Dave Sterling, CEO and founder of Royce Geospatial Consultants, GRVTY announced Tuesday. More advisers will be named in the coming months.

Katie Selbe, the company’s CEO, welcomed Root and Sterling’s board appointments, saying the two exactly fit as the strategic partners for advancing GRVTY’s mission-critical services.

“Their leadership and mission knowledge across the defense and intelligence communities brings deep operational insight and technical vision that align perfectly with GRVTY’s purpose: to advance and accelerate national security to protect what we value most,” the company chief remarked.

Phil Root’s DARPA, Army Credentials

Before his GRVTY advisory board appointment, Root served for over eight years at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, where he served last as strategic technology office director, according to his LinkedIn profile. His previous DARPA roles also include working as deputy director and acting director of the agency’s defense sciences office.

Root served in the Army for more than 20 years, with his last role as director of the service branch’s Center for Innovation and Engineering. An Apache helicopter pilot, he was deployed previously in Afghanistan, Germany and South Korea.

Dave Sterling’s Track Record

Sterling brings to the GRVTY advisory board over 20 years of industry experience, including work on artificial intelligence and machine learning-based commercial and data analytics. A former senior analyst at the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency, he previously led Royce Geo in securing major NGA and Space Force contracts.

His previous experience also includes over five years at KeyW as geospatial program office deputy director, according to his LinkedIn profile.