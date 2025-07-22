in Executive Moves, News

Rory Welch Joins SES Space & Defense as Senior Vice President of Service Delivery

Rory Welch / Intelsat
Rory Welch. Welch has been named senior vice president of service delivery at SES Space & Defense.
Rory Welch announced on LinkedIn that had been appointed senior vice president of service delivery at SES Space and Defense. Welch said that in his new role, he will be responsible for managing operations, programs, field services, security, contracting and supply chains. He brings to the position over two decades of experience in satellite operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, space launch, strategic planning and program management.

Rory Welch’s Career Background

Welch previously served as vice president of global government and satellite services at Intelsat, which was recently acquired by SES. Before that, he was part of Intelsat General from 2014 through 2022 and the National Reconnaissance Office from 2012 through 2014. At the NRO, he served as principal deputy director for mission operations.

Earlier in his career, Welch served in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 2014 with the rank of colonel. His final position was that of 45th Space Wing vice commander. In total, he served in the military branch for over 23 years.

mm

Written by Taylor Brooks

