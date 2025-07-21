in Cloud, News

Splunk Adds IPv6 Support to Various Cloud Offerings

Bill Rowan / Splunk
Headshot of Bill Rowan. Rowan announced IPv6 support for various offerings
Bill Rowan Public Sector VP Splunk

Splunk has launched Internet Protocol version 6, or IPv6, support for various cloud offerings to better meet the requirements of U.S. government customers.

Bill Rowan, vice president of public sector and a four-time Wash100 Award winner, announced in a blog post that the addition of IPv6 support will enable organizations to “embrace the future of networking and drive impactful outcomes in their mission-critical use cases.”

IPv6 is the latest version of the Internet Protocol intended to replace IPv4, which is increasingly becoming rarer and more costly. Rowan cited a Google report that revealed that global adoption of IPv6 is at 46 percent as of July 18.

In 2020, the Office of Management and Budget required that “at least 80 percent of IP-enabled assets on federal networks” must operate in IPv6-only environments by September 2025.

Splunk Products Supporting IPv6

The following are the Splunk cloud platform with IPv6 support. According to Rowan, the company will introduce IPv6 solutions in the future.

  • Splunk Cloud Platform for Amazon Web Services at Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate and High
  • Splunk Cloud Platform for AWS Department of Defense Impact Levels 2 and 5
  • Splunk Cloud Platform for AWS Commercial
  • Splunk Enterprise

Rowan also shared that the products allow IPv4/IPv6 dual-stacking to enable a smooth transition between the protocols. 

Written by Elodie Collins

