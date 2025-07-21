L3Harris Technologies will build a large solid rocket motor production campus at its site in Camden, Arkansas, as part of its $500 million investment across its major LSRM production sites.

Christopher Kubasik, chair and CEO of L3Harris and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, said in a press release published Thursday that the company is strengthening its ability to produce the systems, noting the importance of LSRMs to U.S. missile and strategic defense systems, including the Golden Dome missile defense shield.

L3Harris Increasing LRSM Production Capacity

The new campus, designed to provide a six-fold increase in manufacturing capacity, will use program-agnostic equipment and include more than 20 buildings across 110 acres, dedicated to the efficient, flexible and high-speed production of LSRM propulsion for missile defense targets, interceptors and hypersonic vehicles, L3Harris said.

The new Arkansas facility construction is expected to begin in the coming months, with production to commence in 2027.

For over six decades, the company has been producing LSRMs for critical defense programs, including U.S. Air Force Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles.