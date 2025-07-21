BAE Systems has completed a test to demonstrate the launch of a precision-guided munition from a multi-rotor uncrewed air system.
Enhanced Munition & Platform Integration
The company said Thursday the munitions, enhanced by its APKWS laser-guidance kit, were launched from a SURVICE TRV-150 and neutralized air and ground targets. BAE Systems engineers integrated the APKWS guidance kit into the TRV-150, a modified version of the Malloy T-150, and turned the unguided rockets into precision-guided munitions.
The demonstration was held at the U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground in Utah.
Remarks From BAE Systems & SURVICE Executives
“These trials have significantly advanced our ability to deliver this new tactical option at a fraction of the cost of conventional means, showcasing that we continue to address the challenges of tomorrow through innovation and collaboration,” said Anthony Gregory, director of business development at BAE Systems’ FalconWorks.
“While originally designed as a tactical edge logistics drone, adding strike packages to different variants of the TRV is a natural extension that leverages an already fielded UAS as a multi-role offensive and defensive asset,” said Greg Thompson, president of SURVICE Engineering.