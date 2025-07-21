BAE Systems has completed a test to demonstrate the launch of a precision-guided munition from a multi-rotor uncrewed air system .

Enhanced Munition & Platform Integration

The company said Thursday the munitions, enhanced by its APKWS laser-guidance kit, were launched from a SURVICE TRV-150 and neutralized air and ground targets. BAE Systems engineers integrated the APKWS guidance kit into the TRV-150, a modified version of the Malloy T-150, and turned the unguided rockets into precision-guided munitions.

The demonstration was held at the U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground in Utah.

Remarks From BAE Systems & SURVICE Executives

“These trials have significantly advanced our ability to deliver this new tactical option at a fraction of the cost of conventional means, showcasing that we continue to address the challenges of tomorrow through innovation and collaboration,” said Anthony Gregory , director of business development at BAE Systems’ FalconWorks.

“While originally designed as a tactical edge logistics drone, adding strike packages to different variants of the TRV is a natural extension that leverages an already fielded UAS as a multi-role offensive and defensive asset,” said Greg Thompson, president of SURVICE Engineering.