Anduril was awarded an 11-month, $99.6 million other transaction authority agreement by the U.S. Army to continue developing a prototype architecture for the Next Generation Command and Control, or NGC2, initiative for use by the 4th Infantry Division.

Advancing Command & Control Capabilities

The Army said Friday under the OTA, Anduril and its industry partners will deliver an integrated and scalable suite of C2 warfighting capabilities. This includes hardware, software and applications, under a common data layer.

The OTA aims to initiate division-level testing of NGC2 capabilities, with the 4th ID leading the experiments. In addition, the Army is launching a commercial solutions opening, enabling potential vendors to compete for OTAs for NGC2 prototyping for the 25th Infantry Division, III Corps Headquarters and other units.

What Is the NGC2?

The NGC2 is an Army initiative that aims to enhance commanders’ decision-making by developing a technology stack or ecosystem covering transport, infrastructure, data and applications. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to streamline battlefield data from previously siloed warfighting systems, which will then be used to make informed decisions.