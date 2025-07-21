SAIC Books $64M Navy Contract for Warhead Expansion Boxes

SAIC will deliver warhead expansion boxes and their associated cable kits to the U.S. Navy under a contract award valued about $63.8 million.

The award is a cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a 78-month ordering period that ends in January 2032, with no extension options, the Department of Defense said Friday.

SAIC Navy Contract Work Locations

Contract work will be carried out mainly in Indiana, at Bedford and Indianapolis, with the rest in Middletown, Rhode Island, and Charleston, South Carolina. Funding for the first task order of approximately $1 million in fiscal year 2025 Navy weapons procurement will be obligated upon the award, with no expiry at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity. The requirement was competitively procured.