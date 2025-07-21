General Dynamics Information Technology has booked a $52 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command to support the mission of the Special Operations Command Central J2 Intelligence Directorate.

SOCOM Contract Details

The Department of Defense said Friday that the firm-fixed-price, level-of-effort and cost reimbursable contract was issued under the Defense Intelligence Agency Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3, or SIA 3, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle. The award comes with a base period of performance stretching from Aug. 1, 2025, through Feb. 28, 2026, and four option years.

DIA Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 Contract

Originally issued in August 2019, the SIA 3 contract provides intelligence analytical support services. The DIA initially awarded 16 companies spots on the potential 10-year, $17.1 billion contract. Aside from GDIT, other companies that earned spots include: BAE Systems, Bluehawk, Booz Allen Hamilton, CACI International, Calhoun International, Celestar, Edge Analytic Solutions, HII, Invictus International Consulting, Leidos, Mission Essential, Perspecta, Preting, SOS International and The Buffalo Group.