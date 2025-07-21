Mark Pugerude, former Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions‘ head of global sales and support, shared on LinkedIn his new post as CEO and director at Ezurio, a manufacturer of wireless modules, system-on-modules and internal antennas. He brings to the company over 20 years of experience in senior executive leadership positions, Ezurio said in a separate announcement of Pugerude’s appointment.

Pugerude’s Previous Executive Roles

He had a stint of over six years at Ericsson, where his global sales team pursued growth for the company’s wireless wide area network and private cellular markets. He also previously served as board chairman of netElastic Systems, and had tenures in InfoVista as chief sales officer and in iconectiv as executive vice president of corporate strategy and business development.

In addition, Pugerude worked for over eight years at GENBAND as president of global sales, overseeing the company’s telecommunications software and systems offerings to commercial and government customers. He had also served as senior vice president of marketing and product development for more than three years at Broadwing Communications.

Ezurio’s Wireless Communication Technology Foundation

Pugerude noted Ezurio’s “strong foundation of engineering excellence and customer trust,” as he conveyed pride in joining the company.

“Ezurio has a proud legacy of delivering cutting-edge wireless solutions and computer modules that power innovation across industries,” the company’s new chief executive added.

Formerly known as Laird Connectivity, the company was rebranded as Ezurio in March 2024, with its acquisition of Boundary Devices. Besides its U.S. operations, the company also has presence in the European and Asia-Pacific markets.

Pugerude’s predecessor as Ezurio CEO, Bill Steinike, will remain in the company on an advisory capacity.