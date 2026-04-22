Intelligent Waves will work with Tharros to support the U.S. Navy Operational Test and Evaluation Force’s, or OPTEVFOR, cybersecurity operational test and evaluation contract in Norfolk, Virginia. The company’s selection as a strategic partner is tied to a task order Tharros received under the Navy’s SeaPort Next Generation contract vehicle to support OPTEVFOR’s cybersecurity division.

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In a statement published Wednesday, Intelligent Waves CEO Tony Crescenzo said the selection reflects the company’s experience in red team operations, Risk Management Framework support, tool development, test execution and cybersecurity infrastructure design.

“We look forward to helping OPTEVFOR strengthen its cyber posture in collaboration with Tharros,” Crescenzo added.

What Is the Scope of the Navy Contract?

Intelligent Waves said it will deliver cyber capabilities to help secure Navy operational systems and support decision-making across command levels.

The contract includes RMF support, cyber test execution, cybersecurity toolset management, infrastructure design and Defense Cybersecurity Assessment Tool requirements, with work intended to strengthen the protection of operational data used by Navy personnel.

The company said the partnership expands its work within the Navy and supports efforts to safeguard the Department of War’s networks.

What Does Intelligent Waves Do?

Founded in 2006, Intelligent Waves is a technology integrator that delivers multidomain operational expertise and innovation to DOW and other federal agencies through tech platforms in cybersecurity, data science, software development, enterprise network and systems engineering, and human cognitive performance.

In 2025, the veteran-owned company was selected to provide mission IT capabilities, program management and direct operational support for an integrated DOW intelligence mission.