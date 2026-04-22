Chugach Government Solutions has appointed Shanna Staten as business development executive to lead growth and capture efforts across its U.S. Air Force portfolio.

Staten will oversee the development of strategies to identify new market opportunities and manage customer engagement and enterprise capture activities, Chugach said Tuesday.

In a LinkedIn post, Staten said she looks forward to “building strong partnerships, driving growth, and supporting initiatives that advance the United States Air Force and the broader defense community.”

Who Is Shanna Staten?

Staten brings to the role more than two decades of information technology and leadership experience, including over six years supporting business development and capture initiatives.

She most recently served as director of business development for Department of War programs at Dine Development Corp., following multiple business development and program leadership roles at Dine Source.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shanna to the CGS team,” said Tom Fortunato, vice president of strategy and growth at CGS. “Her depth of U.S. Air Force market expertise, her strategic mindset, and her commitment to building meaningful, mission focused partnerships align perfectly with our growth vision.”

Staten leads the Dayton-Wright AFCEA chapter as president and serves on the board of AFCEA International. She holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Wright State University.

How Does This Support Chugach’s Air Force Work?

The appointment comes as Chugach continues to secure Air Force contracts supporting mission operations and infrastructure.

In 2025, the company received the Seismic Mission Support III contract from the Air Force Technical Applications Center to provide support at seismic monitoring stations in the U.S. and Canada, supporting nuclear treaty monitoring operations.

CGS also holds a potential seven-year, $188.3 million contract to provide base operations support services at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base in Alabama through its subsidiary Chugach Logistics and Facility Services JV. The work includes maintenance, communications, emergency management and airfield operations support.

In 2023, the subsidiary was awarded a civil engineering base operations support contract by the U.S. Air Force, valued at $249 million. Work is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2034.

“It is an honor to join an organization that has supported our nation’s warfighters for more than 30 years. Chugach holds a strong position in the federal market, delivering mission-critical solutions across a diverse portfolio that spans base operations, C5ISR, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, and modernization, ensuring readiness and strengthening national security,” Staten said.