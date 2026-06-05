Merlin Completes C-130J Autonomy Critical Design Review

Merlin has wrapped up the critical design review for its USSOCOM C-130J autonomy program

Milestone advances program from design development to aircraft integration

The 2026 Air and Space Summit will examine AI and other defense technologies

Merlin has completed the critical design review, or CDR, for its C-130J autonomy program under a U.S. Special Operations Command contract.

As Merlin advances its C-130J autonomy program, government and industry leaders continue to explore the technologies shaping the future of military aviation and space operations. The 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 will feature expert panel discussions on artificial intelligence, commercial space relay, orchestration and other technology modernization efforts impacting defense missions. Book your spot now!

What Does the CDR Completion Mean for the C-130J Autonomy Program?

The company said Thursday the CDR completion validates the system’s design readiness, marks the transition into aircraft integration activities and positions the program to enter a formal test campaign that includes aircraft-level testing.

According to Merlin, the completion of the review supports a demonstration of its autonomous capability development for the C-130J and aims to show the potential reduction of crew workload across all flight phases.

Merlin said it is advancing its artificial intelligence-powered autonomy stack onboard C-130J and noted the technology could have applications across other Department of War and commercial aviation platforms.

In March, the company concluded the preliminary design review for its C-130J program.

What Did Merlin CEO Matt George Say About the CDR Completion?

“Completing the Critical Design Review validates the architecture we’ve built for safe, scalable autonomy on large aircraft like the C-130J,” said Matt George, founder and CEO of Merlin.

He added that the company is moving into ground testing, integration and future flight demonstrations while working to demonstrate autonomous operations from takeoff to touchdown.

What Is Merlin?

Merlin is an aerospace and defense technology company focused on autonomous flight systems. The company develops the Merlin Pilot system, an autonomy platform designed for military and civilian aircraft.

In 2024, the company secured a $105 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from USSOCOM to begin work on the C-130J program.