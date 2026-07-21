eSimplicity will support healthcare quality data and analytics under a $40 million CMS QDAS II task

The award continues the company’s work with CMS’ Center for Clinical Standards and Quality

The contract covers data engineering, analytics, DevSecOps, agile delivery and human-centered design

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has awarded eSimplicity the Quality Data and Analytics Services II , or QDAS II, task to continue supporting the agency’s Center for Clinical Standards and Quality with data, analytics and digital capabilities that advance healthcare quality for millions of Americans.

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What Does the Award Cover?

eSimplicity secured the QDAS II recompete after serving as the incumbent contractor, citing its track record of consistent delivery, modern engineering methods and data proficiency as reasons for the win. Under the contract, the company will continue supporting CMS enterprise data and analytics work through agile delivery, human-centered design, data engineering, analytics and DevSecOps, building on its broader effort to help federal agencies turn complex data into insights that inform decisions and support mission outcomes.

What Results Has eSimplicity Delivered So Far?

The company’s prior QDAS engagement transitioned more than 1,800 users from legacy statistical analysis system-based workflows to the Databricks platform in 90 days, supported by migration guidance, training materials and learning sessions to help users move SAS code to Python. The modernized platform produced a 98 percent reduction in processing time for healthcare quality reporting workloads, including nursing home quality reports, cutting processes that once took days down to about 30 minutes.

What Other Federal Work Has eSimplicity Secured?

The QDAS II award adds to eSimplicity’s work supporting federal health agencies. In March, the company secured a multiyear contract with the National Institutes of Health to modernize legacy systems and standardize software development for the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. The effort also includes developing a secure, integrated digital environment to support collaboration across NHLBI teams.