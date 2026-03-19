Federal IT Company eSimplicity Earns CMMI Level 3 Certification

Maryland-based technology company eSimplicity has achieved Capability Maturity Model Integration, or CMMI, Maturity Level 3 designation. BG Solutions and Services conducted the evaluation, eSimplicity said in a LinkedIn post Wednesday.

What Does CMMI Level 3 Mean for eSimplicity?

According to eSimplicity, the designation highlights the company’s efforts to strengthen delivery processes and support government missions.

CMMI Level 3 indicates that eSimplicity has established standardized, well-defined processes across its organization to ensure consistent performance and quality delivery. The model, originally developed for the Department of War and maintained by ISACA, provides a framework for improving operational discipline, efficiency and outcomes. CMMI appraisals enable the company to prioritize continuous improvement efforts and mitigate risks across development and delivery.

OMNI, Nightwing, Peraton and Koniag Government Services are among the companies that recently secured CMMI Level 3 certification.

What Is eSimplicity?

Founded in 2016, eSimplicity provides data modernization, enterprise systems transformation, spectrum engineering and management, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and digital services to federal civilian, defense, intelligence, and health agencies.

In 2025, the U.S. Navy awarded eSimplicity a potential five-year, $99.2 million contract to provide spectrum management support services. More recently, the company secured a contract with the National Institutes of Health to modernize IT systems for the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.