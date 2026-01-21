Nightwing Earns CMMI Level 3 Appraisal for Government, Intelligence Services

Nightwing has achieved a Level 3 appraisal under ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration, or CMMI, for its government and intelligence services.

What Does a CMMI Level 3 Appraisal Mean?

CMMI Level 3 rating indicates that organizational processes are proactively defined, standardized and tailored to drive consistent performance across projects, the Dulles, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

“CMMI Level 3 provides assurance that we are equipped to handle even the most complex challenges in national security,” John Xereas, chief information officer at Nightwing, stated.

CommandTec carried out the appraisal.

What Does the Nightwing Company Do?

Nightwing provides cyber, data operations, systems integration and intelligence services to government agencies and commercial organizations. The company became independent in April 2024 after previously operating as part of a Fortune 100 organization.

In March, the company acquired Roka Security to strengthen its cyber operations and expand its ability to deliver cyber platforms to private and public sectors. Based in Herndon, Virginia, Roka Security offers managed cybersecurity services and a deep expertise in secure data transport, infrastructure as code, data center operations and technical training.

Nightwing also recently teamed up with Mercury Systems to provide government customers with pre-integrated cybersecurity and anti-tamper capabilities that protect mission-critical systems.