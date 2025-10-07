Global technology company Mercury Systems has entered into a strategic agreement with Nightwing , a national security services firm, to integrate cyber resilience technology into its hardware portfolio for aerospace and defense systems.

Boosting System Integrity and Security Posture

Mercury Systems said Monday the collaboration aims to deliver pre-integrated cybersecurity and anti-tamper features that protect mission-critical systems throughout their operational lifecycle. The combined offering is tailored for government customers, leveraging Nightwing’s experience across U.S. military and intelligence operations. The partnership is designed to enhance system integrity, reduce deployment timelines and boost overall security posture.

Remarks From Mercury, Nightwing Executives

“This agreement brings together Mercury’s trusted hardware technology portfolio with one of the nation’s foremost cybersecurity providers to better protect critical customer missions,” said Tom Smelker , Mercury’s senior vice president of processing technologies.