Koniag Government Services announced that its Core Engineering Capability Unit and Core Services Capability Unit achieved Maturity Level 3 in the Information Systems Audit and Control Association’s Capability Maturity Model Integration for Development and Services.

Integrated Quality Corp. carried out the appraisal, KGS said in a LinkedIn post.

What Does the CMMI Level 3 Appraisal Signify?

CMMI measures an organization’s capability and performance across various business functions. It was initially developed for the Department of Defense to evaluate software contractors but the standard has grown to validate an organization’s current level of capabilities and identify ways to improve performance.

Level 3 maturity, known as “Defined,” indicates that company processes and standards are well-characterized and provide guidance across projects, programs and portfolios.

The achievement comes a few months after KGS earned the Amazon Web Services Migration and Modernization Competency, which enables customers to collaborate with highly specialized AWS Partners.

What Does KGS Do?

KGS is an Alaska Native Corp. that provides enterprise technology and professional services to federal government agencies. In February, the Chantilly, Virginia-headquartered company secured a three-year, $49 million task order from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of the Chief Information Officer to provide the Federal Emergency Management Agency with application development support.