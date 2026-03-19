KBR has opened the Phoenix Metrology Engineering Center , a new facility that provides precision measurement and calibration services to commercial and national security customers.

What Services Does the Phoenix Metrology Engineering Center Offer?

The 4,500-square-foot facility in Phoenix, Arizona, delivers advanced measurement and performance verification services across electrical, dimensional, mechanical, torque and force disciplines, KBR said Tuesday. The internationally accredited lab helps ensure safe aircraft operations, reliable in-orbit satellite performance and consistent component production to exact specifications. The center is equipped with secure digital workflows, mobile calibration kits and dedicated spaces for customer collaboration.

How Does the Facility Support Regional Industry?

Metrology plays a key role in sectors such as aerospace, semiconductors, biomedical technology and defense, all of which have a growing presence in the Phoenix area. KBR employs more than 150 professionals and maintains over 230,000 square feet of operational space in the region. With the new facility, the company plans to expand its technical services and logistics workforce.

Prior KBR Defense Contracts

In February, KBR secured two major U.S. military contracts, including a potential $149 million U.S. Air Force award to support system modernization and operator readiness at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, followed by a three-year, $77 million task order from the U.S. Space Force to provide decision support and headquarters analysis for Air Force Research Laboratory modernization priorities.